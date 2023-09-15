Youth booked for remarks against Dimple Yadav

Ballia, Sep 14 (IANS) An FIR has been lodged against a youth in Ballia for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on social networking sites.

DSP Shiv Narain Vaish said that the accused Ram Dhani Rajbhar posted comments on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

The remarks were posted between September 3 and 7, he said, adding SP workers had demanded action against Rajbhar.

The FIR has been registered at Maniyar police station under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act, he said.

The police are trying to arrest the accused, he said.

Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, is MP from Mainpuri.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.