Youth arrested in Bengal's Baruipur on charges of raping minor girl

Kolkata, Feb 14 (IANS) A youth was arrested on Friday at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on charges of allegedly raping a minor girl for days after threatening her of making public her personal photographs and also throwing acid on her face.

As per the complaint registered by the parents of the victim, out of fear of the acid attack, she had not informed them of the harrowing experience that she had gone through for so many days.

However, according to a source, "when her tolerance level reached the extreme point" on Thursday night, she confided everything to her parents.

As per the police complaint registered by the victim’s parents, the accused youth also clicked some private pictures of the victim and blackmailed her to make those pictures viral on the social media had she revealed the developments to anyone.

The fear of acid attack and blackmailing at the same time forced her to remain silent for so long.

However, on Thursday, it came to her notice that a personal photo had been posted in the social media, following which she decided to reveal her traumatic experiences she had been facing for a long time to her parents.

The parents finally lodged a police complaint, following which the accused youth was arrested on Friday. The police have booked him under various sections Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

“We knew the accused youth for a long time since he used to stay in the same locality. But we had never imagined that he could conduct such a nasty crime. We want his highest punishment,” said a member of the victim’s family.

West Bengal had been in the negative headlines over a number of reported cases of rape and rape and murder in the state and in many cases the victims were minors.

The most talked-about case on this count was the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August last year.

