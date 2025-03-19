Your Tughlaq durbar has limits: K’taka BJP chief to CM Siddaramaiah on Muslim quota

Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) Coming down heavily on the Congress-led government in Karnataka on the 4 per cent quota for Muslims in government tenders, the state BJP has lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying that the bill has been introduced stealthily in the Assembly and the CM’s 'Tuglaq durbar' has limits.

Speaking to media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra strongly objected to the bill and alleged that it was secretly presented in the Assembly on Tuesday.

He said the bill was introduced by bypassing the opposition.

"BJP's stance is clear. We strongly oppose the Tughlaq Durbar of the Siddaramaiah-led government," he declared.

He added that the BJP would oppose it both inside and outside the Assembly and, if necessary, challenge it in the state High Court.

"The misgovernance of this government has no limits. The Congress party is engaging in appeasement politics targeting minorities. If Siddaramaiah’s government truly cares about minorities, why didn’t Congress work towards improving their education and bringing them forward when it ruled the country and state for nearly 50-55 years after independence?" he questioned.

He criticized the Congress for lacking the will to provide quality education to minorities.

He also accused CM Siddaramaiah of attempting to portray the BJP as anti-minority. "BJP is not against Muslims. It was the BJP-led Narendra Modi government that abolished Triple Talaq to ensure justice for minority women across the country," he pointed out.

He further stated that the Central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has introduced several welfare schemes such as Jan Dhan accounts and Ujjwala Yojana, which were not limited to Hindus alone. "Even the Bhagyalakshmi scheme introduced by former CM B.S. Yediyurappa was not exclusive to Hindus," he emphasized.

"Every citizen of this country has benefited from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government schemes. Unlike Congress, the BJP has not confined Muslims to a mere vote bank. Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, your Tughlaq Durbar has its limits. We strongly oppose the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government projects," he warned.

He also mentioned that the BJP leaders would discuss and decide on the future course of action regarding protests both inside and outside the Assembly.

Amid the opposition, the ruling Congress on Tuesday tabled the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Amendment (KTPP) Bill, which aims to provide a four per cent quota to Muslims in government tenders, in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

State Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil introduced the bill in the House. The government claimed that the Bill was being brought to address the unemployment problem.

The reservation of 17.15 per cent for SCs, 6.95 per cent for STs, 15 per cent for Category 2A, and 4 per cent for Category 2B (Muslims) has been allocated.

The reservation limit for government construction projects has been increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore. Previously, reservations applied only to SCs and STs, but now, Muslims falling under Category 2B have also been included.

