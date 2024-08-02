You listed my family's assets, now let’s talk about yours: K’taka Dy CM tells Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Aug 2 (IANS) Coming down heavily on Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy on Friday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar stated, “You have listed my family’s assets. Now talk about your family’s assets too.”

Addressing a gathering, Shivakumar stated, “Mr. Kumaraswamy, I know you met with central ministers and provided a list of my family's assets. You listed how much wealth I have and how much CM Siddaramaiah has. I am very happy, and I am ready to answer all this.”

"I want to ask Kumaraswamy a question. When your father came to this place (Ramanagara), how much wealth did he have, and how much land did he acquire after coming here? From whom did he acquire the land? How many acres does the property amount to now?

“Under whose name and to who were these assets transferred? How did they return to your name? You and your family have hundreds of acres here, 200-250 acres near Kumbalgodu, large and small plots, areas in north Bengaluru such as Yelahanka and surrounding regions, Hassan, Nelamangala. How much property is there, and what is its value?" Shivakumar questioned Kumaraswamy.

"Your (Kumaraswamy) brother Balakrishna Gowda is a government official, and you are a film exhibitor and contractor. Your father did not have land. Yet, where did this wealth come from? How did it come about? Explain how you are farming or doing business. Show your honesty to the people of the state," he demanded.

“You tried to tarnish my name by saying the theatre I owned screened inappropriate films. I challenged you for a debate on this issue in the Assembly, but you refused to come to the last two sessions. You have not attended discussions in the last two sessions either.

“Now, give the documents to your brother JD(S) MLA HD Revanna and legislators and initiate a discussion in the Assembly. Let all the issues be recorded in the Assembly,” Shivakumar challenged. "When we were in government together, you had filed cases against my sister, wife, brother, and relative Ravi through your brother Balakrishna Gowda. I had forgotten how you had filed cases against late Balagangadharanatha Swamiji through one Chandrappa. But in the last year, you have made me recall them. I am ready to answer and discuss all of this.

“In the next session, send it for discussion. Let’s discuss your corruption and your brother Balakrishna Gowda's assets. I am ready to expose how he amassed thousands of crores as a government official,” he asserted.

"This is our district—Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura. We are from the land where Kempe Gowda was born and built Bengaluru. Late Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt and late Balagangadhara Swamiji were born here. We, the people from this area, are from Bengaluru. We cannot abandon our pride.

“You came here and enjoyed power based on people's votes. We have no objection to that. Deve Gowda became Prime Minister from this land. The people have the right to decide whatever they want," he said.

“Mr. Kumaranna, during the Lok Sabha elections, you promised that the central government would grant permission for the Mekedatu project in a single day. Yet, this issue was not raised in the budget. Why did your ministers not speak about it? DK Suresh fought against the injustice done by the central government to Karnataka and fought for justice, claiming 'Our tax is our right.' You defeated him with a conspiracy," Shivakumar alleged.

"We are confident that the Congress will come to power again in Karnataka in 2028. Mr. Kumaraswamy, I supported you to become the Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah and I wrote to make you the Chief Minister with 82 Congress MLAs, despite your 38 MLAs. You should remember this favour. You must openly talk about your property details and land encroachments," he urged.

"We will not undertake a padyatra. We will conduct public meetings like this and question BJP leaders. BJP members just create noise, and Kumaraswamy applies hit-and-run tactics,” he said.

Further launching attacks, he stated, “Mr. Kumaraswamy, your father came to this district and called it his karmabhoomi, his holy land, and made sure that his family experienced power here. Your father became Chief Minister and Prime Minister from this district. Your wife was a legislator in this district. You have experienced power as a Member of Parliament, as an MLA, and as Chief Minister from this area. Yet, you are conducting this padyatra without your party's flag; do you have any self-respect?" he mocked.

