March 30, 2023

Hyderabad/Amaravati, March 30 (IANS) Chief Ministers and Governors of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of the state and the country. He said that Hindus revered Lord Sitaramchandramurthy, who are considered an ideal couple, as divinity and holiness.