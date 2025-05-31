‘You did not cough even once’: Anupam Kher’s pot-shot at Kejriwal during Delhi CM interview

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) There was a lighter moment on Saturday at an event marking 100 days of the Rekha Gupta government when actor Anupam Kher, who was interviewing her, mentioned the infamous cough of the previous Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

“I can’t help but say this. I just saw you speak at length, and you did not cough even once,” said Kher, sparking spontaneous clapping by the audience and leaving CM Gupta in splits.

He said he mentioned the cough, as over the years, Delhiites have grown accustomed to it – an oblique reference to Kejriwal’s habit of dotting his public statements with a cough to garner public sympathy.

“I am sorry I could not stop myself from bringing up this issue. Neither have you coughed nor has anyone in the 2,000 audience,” he said even as the audience, including Delhi Cabinet Ministers and BJP MPs from the city, continued to cheer.

He said, “This in itself is a big achievement that we are not seeing anyone cough in Delhi.”

Joining the light-hearted exchange, the Chief Minister said, “As far as Delhi is concerned, we will take care of it, but I am worried more about Punjab.”

The Chief Minister’s remark was a hint at the possible use of “lies” and “cough” strategy by AAP leaders to cover up governance failures in the border state by the ruling AAP.

Kher admitted that he was asking her questions on behalf of lakhs of Delhiites, and his questions were based on the feedback he got from a friend who lives in the city.

Talking to IANS after the podcast-style interview with the Chief Minister, Kher said, “She had a flash of truthfulness in her eyes and listed a lot of works she has done in 100 days, including towards the health sector, pollution, cleanliness and women’s welfare.”

He said he could sense a resolve in her statements to serve people in the coming days, and it was appreciable that she remembered all the work she had done so far.

Earlier during the event organised at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, the Delhi Chief Minister listed her government’s 100-day achievements in the health sector, including the roll out of Ayushman Bharat Scheme under which 3 lakh eligible citizens have been registered for Rs 10 lakh health insurance.

“Under the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana scheme for the 70-plus, over 1.5 lakh people have been registered so far, and almost 600 beneficiaries have even availed its benefits,” said the Chief Minister while highlighting that the BJP never promises anything which it cannot deliver.

She also highlighted efforts to set up 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and purchase 300 dialysis machines.

Slamming the previous government’s failed health model, she said, “There is a shortage of 20 per cent of doctors, 30 per cent of nurses and 40 per cent of paramedical staff. Just 0.42 beds are available for every 1,000 residents in the city. We are committed to improving this bed availability to more than one bed per 1,000 residents.”

In the education sector, she highlighted the Cabinet nod to a bill to regulate fees in private schools. “We will soon promulgate an ordinance to enforce it,” she said, underscoring her government’s effort to involve parents in fee hike decisions.

In the transport sector, she highlighted the launch of 460 electric DEVI public transport buses and the drafting of an EV policy. On pollution, she said her government was focused on tackling pollution in the Yamuna and plans to install smog guns on high-rise buildings.

She also shared steps taken for the early roll out Mahila Samridhi Yojana of Rs 2,500 financial assistance to women, the opening of creches for women workers and steps for women's security.

