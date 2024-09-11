Yotta, Nasscom & Telangana AI Mission launch Shambho Accelerator Programme for startups

Bengaluru, Sep 11 (IANS) Digital transformation service provider Yotta Data Services on Wednesday launched Shambho accelerator programme for Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups.

Shambho, launched with support from Nasscom AI and Telangana AI Mission, will provide the startups with world-class AI and cloud infrastructure, mentorship, technological support, and more.

The programme also aims to foster innovation in the startup sector and encourage the development of cutting-edge solutions in Cloud, AI, data science, and high-performance computing.

"India's tech-startup ecosystem is a pivotal force propelling the nation towards its ambitious $5 trillion economy goal. Our objective is to democratise supercomputing and hyperscale cloud access for Indian enterprises and startups, a gap we aim to fill with our cloud platforms,” said Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of Yotta Data Services.

“This collaboration with Nasscom reaffirms our dedication to catalysing India's AI journey towards self-reliance in innovation,” Gupta added.

Under the programme, the startups identified by Nasscom’s GenAI Foundry will get access to credits up to $200,000 for Shakti Cloud -- India’s fastest AI-HPC supercomputer.

Meanwhile, the startups will also get regular mentorship sessions customised as per the specific needs of Yotta. They will also get training and technical support throughout their growth stages.

Moreover, the startups will also be eligible additional business opportunities through participation in networking events for additional business opportunities through participation in networking events.

“Accelerator Programs such as Shambho will not only help augment India’s AI innovation but will also certainly encourage AI startups to develop cutting-edge solutions in Cloud, AI, data science, and high-performance computing,” said Sangeeta Gupta, Sr. Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Nasscom.

The Indian tech startup landscape is expanding rapidly, with over 70 per cent of the startups leveraging advanced technologies like AI, Blockchain, IoT, and Robotics to transform industrial processes and solve major social and economic issues.

