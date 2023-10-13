Yogi to visit Amethi today with bouquet of SOPs

Lucknow, Oct 13 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will dedicate and lay the foundation of a slew of projects worth over Rs 112 crore in Amethi on Friday-- a development that could potentially train the spotlight on the BJP’s renewed bid to retain the erstwhile bastion of Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Yogi Adityanath will be accompanied by Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani, state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and a host of the other senior party leaders including MLAs Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh (Tiloi), Suresh Pasi (Jagdishpur) and Ashok Kumar (Salon).

Sanjay Sinh and Chandra Prakash Matiyari, who contested from Amethi and Gauriganj but lost, have also been invited to the event.

The Chief Minister will also distribute prizes to the winners of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav, which was flagged off by Irani on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

The sports events were organised in all five assembly segments under Amethi parliamentary seat.

The district administration has made elaborate preparations for the event which will be organised in the Samrat maidan, the venue which was also chosen by the BJP during Prime Minister Modi’s campaign in the state elections.

This will be the first time after the 2022 Assembly elections that Yogi will be visiting Amethi for any government or political function.

BJP spokesperson in Amethi, Govind Chauhan said the party has been making all efforts to consolidate its position in the district.

“The presence of Chief Minister and other senior leaders would certainly infuse confidence in workers,” he said.

Yogi’s Amethi visit comes days after the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee chief Ajay Rai said Amethi people wanted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi once again.

Sources said the BJP sought to keep a keen watch on Amethi, amid opposition parties forging an alliance to form the INDIA bloc.

BJP sources said Yogi is expected to sharpen his attack on Congress even as the saffron brigade takes on the grand old party in the high pitch assembly elections in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Amethi had recently hogged the limelight after the state government suspended the licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital following the death of a patient.

The Allahabad High Court last week had stayed the order saying negligence can happen at any hospital, but there was a “greater public good” in the hospital functioning than it being shut down.

