Yogi meets Modi in Delhi; discusses Ram Temple construction

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital during which he delivered a presentation on the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and developmental work underway in the city.

According to sources, the Prime Minister was apprised of the development projects that are currently underway, and those which are expected to be completed by January 2024.

It has been learnt that the Prime Minister, during the presentation on the development projects of Ayodhya, also provided some key suggestions.

A discussion was also held on the events that would be organised during the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

The Prime Minister's Office has also posted a picture of the meeting between Adityanath and Modi on X (formerly Twitter).

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also shared a photograph on X, while thanking PM Modi for his guidance.

"Your invaluable guidance gives strength to 'New Uttar Pradesh' to play an important role in the achievement of the resolution of 'Developed India @ 2047'. Thank you very much for taking the valuable time out of your busy schedule," Adityanath wrote on X.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar and Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal were also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, sources said that during the meeting, PM Modi also sought details about land availability with the government.

He also suggested Adityanath to increase and upgrade all other necessary public infrastructure and public utility facilities including parking of vehicles, in view of the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya in future.

It is being said a discussion in the meeting was also held on setting up a Temple Museum.

