Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary

Lucknow, June 23 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that BJP ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of a united India, advocating for one nation, one leader, and one law.

Paying floral tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder President of Bharatiya Jana Sangh on his death anniversary at the Civil Hospital premises, Hazratganj, the Chief Minister said: “Following the country's independence in 1947 and the implementation of the constitution in 1950, the Congress-led government attempted to undermine national integrity by introducing Article 370.”

He said that in response, Mukherjee, who was then serving as the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, resigned from his post and launched a massive movement to abolish Article 370 in Kashmir, for the prestige of the country.

The Chief Minister said that Mukherjee, along with thousands of workers of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, launched a campaign for the Kashmir Satyagraha and sacrificed his life.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government has honoured the sentiments of one nation, one leader, and one law by abrogating Article 370 in Kashmir,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that this is a true tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for Kashmir, the country's integrity, and border security.

