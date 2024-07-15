Yogesh Tripathi thrilled on his 'Daroga Happu Singh' character transforming into gifs, emojis

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Ahead of World Emoji Day, actor Yogesh Tripathi, has expressed his excitement over how the facial expressions of his role ‘Daroga Happu Singh’ have turned into gifs and emojis.

Recognising the growing influence of emojis, especially among the youth, the beloved character Daroga Happu Singh from the show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ has also made an entry into the digital realm with his iconic facial expressions.

Happu Singh's humorous emojis, known for their versatility in conveying a wide range of emotions, have quickly become a sensation, winning the hearts of fans and significantly impacting digital communication.

From his signature mischievous grin to his bewildered stare and tired sigh, Happu Singh's expressions resonate widely, adding humour and relatability to everyday interactions both on and off the screen.

Speaking about this phenomenon, Yogesh said: "I'm thrilled to see my facial expressions turned into gifs and emojis. It's amazing how my smirk, scowl, and goofy grin have become part of digital communication. Viewers are entertained by my character's expressions and subtle nuances in the show, demonstrating their amusement. Comedy has a unique ability to resonate with the audience by making them laugh.”

“Typically, comedies feature ordinary characters in unusual or amusing scenarios. Effective humour often relies on impeccable timing. Skilled comedians are keenly aware of timing when delivering jokes or humorous anecdotes. I am grateful for being welcomed into the emoji community, and I love observing how enthusiasts integrate my character’s onscreen expressions to infuse their conversations with Happu-style humour! It's heartwarming when people use my expressions,” he shared.

Yogesh further said: “It shows how our efforts to bring smiles are leaving a lasting impression. Most emojis shared are quirky and amusing, but my favourite depicts my wide-eyed look of surprise. On World Emoji Day, I encourage all my fans to express themselves through conversations, emojis, or other means. Expressing oneself is truly important; using funny expressions to emote can be fun and refreshing.”

“When feeling unmotivated or struggling to find words, we often rely on emojis and GIFs to convey our thoughts. These icons represent nearly every emotion, making them a convenient and enjoyable way to communicate, using a single icon instead of a string of 26 letters. It’s amusing to see how emojis have enhanced online conversations by offering a distinctive way to express oneself,” he added.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs on &TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.