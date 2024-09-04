Yo Yo Honey Singh pays a surprise visit to sister in Melbourne

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Punjabi singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh brought a smile on his sister Sneha’ s face after he paid a surprise visit to her in Melbourne.

Honey Singh took to his Instagram, where he shared a video of the heartfelt moment. In the clip, he is seen walking towards the door and then ringing the bell. The “Lungi” dance hitmaker then enters the house and his sister comes running towards him and gives him a tight bear hug.

“Meeting my little sister after an year in Melbourne @_snehasingh !! Daughters,” he wrote as the caption.

The rapper-singer had also shared some moments from his travels, where he shared a picture of his parents in the flight’s business class.

He captioned the image: “Travelling with Gods.”

Last month, the rapper-singer said that he is a true Lahori when it comes to food choices.

He had shared some images on his Instagram stories, which featured pictures of his culinary indulgence, the kheer.

Honey Singh wrote on the picture, “Heer nahi toh kheer sahi. I’m a true Lahori when it comes to food”.

Yo Yo Honey Singh started his career in 2003, and broke out on the scene in 2011 with his songs like ‘Angrezi Beat’, ‘Brown Rang’, ‘Dope Shope’ and others.

He made his foray into Bollywood in 2012 with the Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Cocktail’ in which his track ‘Angrezi Beat’ was reused.

The rapper witnessed the peak of his career in 2014 when he was virtually on the album of every Bollywood film and a steady flow of his singles. He even worked with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Chennai Express’ for the song ‘Lungi Dance’. He made his acting foray in Bollywood with the box-office dud 'Expose'.

However, the rapper faced downfall during 2015, which he later described as a tough time as he shared that he suffered from bipolar disorder.

