‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Rohit Purohit reflects on his growth in television

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actor Rohit Purohit, who is currently seen in the popular show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,’ reflected on his early days in the television industry.

The actor, who has steadily carved a niche for himself with diverse roles over the years, admitted that he was quite raw when he first stepped into the world of acting. Speaking candidly, Rohit shared how the journey has been one of constant learning, growth, and self-discovery. “I was very raw when I started. I had no idea what I was doing. Now, I feel more secure. I understand the craft better, and I’m thankful for every role that’s helped me grow.”

He added, “I never went to an acting school. But I’ve been blessed to learn from brilliant directors and co-actors along the way.”

The actor, who has done around 20–22 shows in his career, also mentioned that philosophy has shaped him. “From the beginning, I’ve believed in putting my heart into whatever role I get. Whether it’s a big scene or a small moment—I try to make it count. Every single shot matters. You’re not just performing a character or a scene; you’re creating truth, moment by moment.”

While his role in Porus demanded an intense physical transformation, Rohit Purohit stated that playing Armaan in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” pushes him on an emotional level. The constantly evolving dynamics between Armaan and his family bring layers of complexity to the character, making it both mentally draining and deeply fulfilling for the actor.

Rohit Purohit also shared that he has never measured success by fame or financial gains, choosing instead to focus on personal growth and meaningful work. “For me, success is being able to wake up every day and do what I love. That consistency—that I still get to act after all these years—is what makes me feel successful.”

