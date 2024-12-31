Year Ender: India goes into hi-tech mode for speeding up key infrastructure projects

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Since 2014, India has been leveraging technology in various innovative ways to expedite infrastructure projects, significantly enhancing efficiency and reducing delays.

A recent Oxford study highlighted that India’s PRAGATI platform has accelerated 340 stranded infrastructure projects worth $205 billion, cutting project delays from decades to mere months through monthly video conferences chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the use of digital dashboards for tracking progress.

With initiatives such as SWAMITVA, India is also digitising land records. Till now, 2.2 crore property rights have been conferred across 1.5 lakh villages.

In 2024, India made significant strides in transforming its transport infrastructure, embracing futuristic technologies.

A major milestone was the completion of India’s first Hyperloop test track at IIT Madras, advancing the nation’s vision for high-speed rail travel. Hyperloop trains are designed for speeds up to 1,100 kmph, with an operational speed of around 360 kmph. The trains will move in a frictionless, vacuum-sealed environment, enabling faster travel and energy efficiency.

India also took a major step in modernising road infrastructure by completing pilot studies for the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), which will enable a distance-based electronic tolling system.

A major initiative is also being undertaken in Quantum, AI and Blockchain Technologies. The National Quantum Mission is propelling India toward global leadership in quantum technology, while BharatGen showcases the nation's commitment to developing AI tailored for India. In 2024, India made significant strides in reinforcing its position in secure digital technologies and AI innovation.

A huge boost to Blockchain technology was also witnessed with the launch of 'Vishvasya: National Blockchain Technology Stack,' aimed at providing Blockchain-as-a-Service for secure applications, along with the initiation of the National Blockchain Framework to build trusted digital platforms.

BharatGen, the world's first government-funded Multimodal Large Language Model project, was initiated with a focus on creating efficient and inclusive AI in Indian languages.

In a first for the country, India also established an end-to-end quantum communication link using both fibre and free-space technologies. Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) demonstrated the capability.

