PF case: K’taka HC stays arrest warrant against former cricketer Uthappa

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court Vacation Bench on Tuesday temporarily stayed the arrest warrant against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with an Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) default case.

The Bench, headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order in the matter.

Uthappa approached the court seeking quashing of the arrest warrant issued against him.

Senior counsel Prabhuling Navadgi, appearing for Uthappa, submitted that his client had resigned from the company in May 2020 and while in active role, he was not involved in the day-to-day operations of the company.

Since he was not involved in the day-to-day operations therefore, he can’t be considered as an employer under the EPF Act, he submitted.

Uthappa, who faced an arrest warrant for alleged EPF fraud, had earlier said that he had no role in the day-to-day operations of the business and despite confirming the lack of his involvement, the PF officials were continuing with proceedings.

Earlier, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which functions under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, had written a letter to the Bengaluru Police seeking assistance in issuing an arrest warrant against the former cricketer.

Uthappa clarified, “In light of recent news of the PF case against me, I would like to provide some clarification with regards to my involvement with Strawberry Lenceria Pvt Ltd, Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd, and Berryz Fashion House.

“In 2018-19, I was appointed as a director in these companies due to my financial contributions to them in the form of loans. However, I did not have an active executive role, nor was I involved in the day-to-day operations of the business.

“Given my demanding schedule as a professional cricketer, TV presenter, and commentator, neither did I have the time nor expertise to participate in their operations. In fact, I do not play an executive role in any other companies I have funded, till date.”

“Regrettably, these companies failed to repay the funds I lent them, leading me to initiate legal proceedings, which are currently sub judice. I also resigned from my directorship several years ago.

“When the Provident Fund authorities issued notices demanding payment of dues, my legal team responded, highlighting that I had no role in these companies and provided documentation from the companies themselves confirming my lack of involvement. Despite this, the Provident Fund authorities have continued with proceedings”, Uthappa stated.

Earlier, Regional PF Commissioner-II and Recovery Officer, RO K.R. Puram Shadakshara Gopala Reddy had made a written request to the Inspector of Pulikeshi Nagar police station in Bengaluru seeking his help in executing the arrest warrant against Uthappa in connection with the case.

