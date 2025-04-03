XG captivates 40,000 fans during the China leg of the world tour

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Japanese girl group XG is currently in the midst of their first world tour 'The first HOWL'.

During the tour, they will be covering 35 cities and regions worldwide, with 47 performances. Moreover, XG has successfully completed additional shows in four Chinese cities - Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu. While the entire tour has experienced continuous sold-out performances, the China leg was particularly notable with tickets selling out within one minute of going on sale.

The girls performed for a total of 40,000 enthusiastic fans across China, captivating audiences with their powerful performances.

In addition to this, XG released collaborative merchandise with Chinese brands "DIDU" and "YUEQI QI." On March 24, the group also made a surprise visit to the ENG FLAGSHIP STORE "ENG L+Mall CONCEPT STORE Shanghai," drawing hundreds of fans and further demonstrating their immense popularity in China.

Furthermore, XG appeared as the runway models at Nike's "Victory Lap" event during Shanghai Fashion Week on April 1. This marked the first fashion show appearance for XG members, making it a highly anticipated event.

Additionally, on March 30th, MTV's "VMAJ" broadcast aired, where XG won two awards - "Best Visual Effects" and "Performance of the Year."

Also, Executive Producer JAKOPS (SIMON) received the newly established "Best Producer" award.

Talking about the award, JAKOPS said, "I'm deeply honored to receive this at the VMAJs in Japan, which is my home country and has inspired my creative work, alongside many wonderful artists."

He added, "However, honestly, I'm far from satisfied. I will continue to pour my soul and strong determination into creating history and culture, and I promise to show you sights you've never seen before."

Following the China shows, the XG tour will shift to Latin America in April (São Paulo and Mexico City), and then Seattle. The tour will conclude with a powerful finale at Tokyo Dome on May 14.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.