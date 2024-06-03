X user advises to throw Mamaearth products in dustbin, co-founder reacts

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Reacting to an X user who advised people to throw Mamaearth products in the dustbin, co-founder Ghazal Alagh on Monday said that she would love to address if there was a problem as the products come with her "personal guarantee".

X user Aditi (@Sassy_Soul_), who has over 80,000 followers, shared a picture of Mamaearth products and wrote, "If you see these products anywhere, immediately pick them up, throw them in the dustbin, and run away".

To which Ghazal responded, saying, "Just sorry you woke up with a lot of hate. I hope you feel better soon. I would have loved to address if there was a problem. But I couldn’t find any apart from you hopping onto a Twitter trend and finding a picture of the products".

The co-founder also mentioned that she is just a DM away and if any of her "consumers have feedback or issues with any Mamaearth product, I will get back to them".

Later, Aditi addressed her concerns with the company's products in a separate post, calling them ineffective.

"You guys can’t handle honest reviews. You are being defensive here, but I’m glad that you are ready to address the issue. This is not just my experience alone, if you check people have said the same thing. Their experience has been the same," Aditi wrote.

Since being shared, the post has been viewed over 1 million times.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.