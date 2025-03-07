WPL 2025: Unchanged Gujarat Giants win toss opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Lucknow, March 7 (IANS) The Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals in the 17th match of the ongoing edition of Women's Premier League 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The Giants didn't make any changes to their starting lineup whereas the Capitals brought in Titas Sadhu for N. Charani as their only change on the night.

After having started the 2025 WPL season with three losses in the opening four games, the Gujarat Giants seem to have found their footing and are making a dash to qualify for the playoffs coming into the game with two consecutive wins.

“We are going to have a bowl. It was a pretty good surface the other night, our bowlers have stemmed the run flow and hopefully we can do that today as well. There was some dew last time and I hope batting becomes easier later on. It has been a challenge but having some international experienced players has helped. Different people have stood up at different times but the most exciting thing has been our bowlers; be it Kashvee or Mona,” said Giants’ captain Gardner.

Delhi on the other hand became the first team to qualify for the playoffs, for the third consecutive year, with a win over the Mumbai Indians. The Meg Lanning side come into the game sitting atop the table and will hope to continue their dominance which has seen them win four of their last five outings.

“I think it looks like a good batting wicket. It does not matter what you do first till you do it well. The group has done well to switch on and off when needed. We have got one change. Most opening bowlers in the league have done well, the ball has swung around and for us it is about getting through that period,” said DC skipper Meg at the toss.

The last time these two sides met was in the 10th game of the campaign when Delhi prevailed by six-wickets chasing 128 with 29 balls remaining.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra

