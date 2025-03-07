LIC ranked world’s third strongest insurance brand

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been ranked third among the world's strongest insurance brands, achieving a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 88 out of 100, according to the Brand Finance Insurance 100 2025 report.

Poland-based PZU secured the top spot with a BSI score of 94.4, followed by China Life Insurance, which ranked second with a BSI score of 93.5.

In terms of overall brand value, the LIC holds the 12th position among the most valuable insurance brands globally, while SBI Life ranks 76th, making them the only two Indian insurers in the top 100.

According to the Brand Finance report, the top 100 insurance brands have grown 9 per cent in brand value in 2025, driven by improved underwriting results, higher investment income, rising interest rates, and increased profitability. Market capitalisation for top insurance brands rose as demand for insurance products increased across sectors. Economic recovery and positive market sentiment have strengthened investor confidence, while strategic mergers, acquisitions, and technological advancements have accelerated industry growth.

On the financial front, the LIC reported a 17 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 11,056.47 crore, compared to Rs 9,444.42 crore in the previous year. This growth was supported by a decline in management expenses, particularly employee-related costs.

On a consolidated basis, the LIC's net profit increased by 16 per cent to Rs 11,009 crore, up from Rs 9,469 crore a year earlier. Employee compensation and welfare expenses saw a 30 per cent decline, dropping to Rs 14,416 crore from Rs 18,194 crore, leading to a 231 bps reduction in the expense ratio to 12.97 per cent from 15.28 per cent.

Meanwhile India’s insurance sector has got a major boost with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing an increase in the FDI limit from 74 per cent to 100 per cent in the Budget for 2025-26 as part of far reaching reforms in the financial sector.

This enhanced FDI limit for the insurance sector will be available for those companies which invest the entire premium in India. The current guardrails and conditionalities associated with foreign investment will be reviewed and simplified, the Finance Minister said.

