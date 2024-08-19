World Photography Day: Sahil Uppal says 'something special about capturing people unposed'

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) On the occasion of World Photography Day, actor Sahil Uppal shared how he finds joy behind the camera, capturing candid moments and experimenting with angles.

'World Photography Day', celebrated every August 19th, honors the art and impact of photography in capturing and preserving moments.

Revealing his love for photography, Sahil, who plays the lead role of Gagan in the show 'Saajha Sindoor' shared: "I’ve always loved capturing moments, even as a kid with a disposable camera on family trips. The way a single photo can freeze a memory fascinated me. I enjoy capturing candid moments and the essence of everyday life. There's something special about photographing people in their natural state-- unposed and genuine."

"As an actor, I'm often in front of the camera, but being behind it brings me a lot of joy. I love both taking photos and being photographed. When others take my pictures, I like suggesting angles and variations to enhance the shots, and they’re often impressed," he said.

When asked about his favorite moments, Sahil said: "It’s when I’m out with my wife. I could say I'm her personal photographer. We always end up with fantastic pictures together. I enjoy experimenting with different angles and compositions, and she’s always surprised by how the photos turn out. Even though I don’t do it professionally, those moments are always memorable."

Sharing how photography has helped him, Sahil added: "Photography enhances my attention to detail, which helps in acting. Being behind the camera improves my understanding of composition and light, which can be useful in visual storytelling on screen."

The show stars Krutika Desai and Stuti Vinkle. It centers on a young woman labeled an unmarried widow after her groom dies on their wedding day. As she faces the challenges of her fate, viewers are intrigued by how destiny will unfold for her and those around her.

It also features Sangita Ghosh and Neelu Vaghela in pivotal roles.

'Saajha Sindoor' airs on Sun Neo.

