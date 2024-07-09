World is noticing 'Bharat Badal Raha Hai': PM Modi

Moscow, July 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India continues to make rapid strides and the world is taking note of the country's development and resurgence.

Addressing an Indian community event in Moscow, PM Modi said, "Today, India is the country that is presenting the most reliable model of digital transactions to the world, the country that is empowering its citizens through excellent social sector policies, and the country with the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world."

Highlighting the achievements of his government, he added, "When I first became the Prime Minister in 2014, there were only thousands of startups but now its number has increased to lakhs."

Prime Minister Modi also hailed the youth power of the country.

"Today, India is the country where a record number of patents are being issued and research papers are being published. And this is the power of the youth of my nation. Even the world is also astonished by the talent of our youth."

"In the last 10 years, the pace of development in India has left the world astonished. When people come to India, they feel that India is changing," said PM Modi amid chants of 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai'.

"In the last 10 years, the number of airports have doubled and the world is saying that indeed India is changing. In the last 10 years, India has electrified more than 40,000 km of rail line. The world realises India's power," he said.

"India is making record digital transactions. When India completes the circumambulation of the Sun by Lagrange point 1 (L1), when India constructs the highest railway bridge in the world, the highest statue of the world, then the world says that indeed India is changing," he added.

Prime Minister Modi mentioned that India is changing because its 140 crore citizens have now decided to realise the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"Today, Indians around the world feel proud about the achievements of their nation. When India comes up while you talk with your foreign friends, you put forward a list of developments in the country. You tell me, don't you feel proud? The world's perspective of India is changing or not? This was only possible because of 140 crore Indians," stated PM Modi.

He said that the Indian citizens these days believe in solving the issues prevailing for decades instead of sliding them under the carpet.

"After the Covid pandemic, we not only strengthened India's economy but made it one of the strongest in the world," said PM Modi.

