World Cancer Day: Affordable cancer treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Raipur, patient grateful to PM Modi

Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 4 (IANS) As today, February 4, marks World Cancer Day, a day when people, organisations, and the global medical community unite to stress the importance of early detection, improved screening, advanced treatment options, and stronger worldwide efforts in the fight against this deadly disease, IANS spoke to the attendant of a patient receiving treatment under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) of Ayushman Bharat in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

Narayan Yadu, a resident of Baloda Bazar district in Chhattisgarh, is undergoing cancer treatment at the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

IANS spoke with his neighbour, Naveen Shesh, who accompanied him to the hospital.

He shared, “He is my neighbour. I brought him here for his treatment, and everything is being covered under the Ayushman card. Till now, he hasn’t had to spend a single rupee. Many of the medicines are even provided for free.”

Narayan is battling mouth cancer and has already undergone surgery. Naveen mentioned that even for the surgery, there was no expense involved. “Now, he is receiving both post-surgery care and chemotherapy under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” he added.

“This scheme is truly life-saving. Expensive treatments like cancer, which previously required travelling to big cities like Mumbai, are now available even in smaller towns. Private cancer hospitals have also opened, where patients are receiving treatment under this scheme," Naveen said.

Speaking honestly, Naveen emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is genuinely working for the welfare of the poor.

“Many positive changes are visible in the villages. For instance, poor families are now getting pucca houses. The Nalin-Jal Yojana has also brought tap water to our homes. Women, who used to struggle during summers to get water, are now benefiting from having it available at home,” he added.

Naveen concluded, “I sincerely believe that today, the government is doing a lot for the poor, and the Ayushman Yojana is truly a life-saving initiative for the people.”

