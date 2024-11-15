World can learn to protect nature from tribal communities, says Union Minister

Shillong, Nov 15 (IANS) Civil Aviation Minister Kinjurapu Rammohan Naidu on Friday stressed that the tribal community people in Meghalaya understand the values of protecting nature and the whole world can learn from them.

"In my short visit of two days to the state, I have seen it very strongly in the people of Meghalaya the respect and the need to protect mature and this is something which the world can learn from the tribal community," he said at a programme in the Meghalaya capital.

He also expressed happiness at the practice of the Khasi community in preserving forests as sacred groves.

"A strong message and a learning experience that I am taking back with me when I visited the sacred forests is a belief among the local populace that the sacred forests are not something which the community has inherited from the ancestors but it is something we are borrowing from our future generations," the minister stated.

He added that if we lose the treasures that nature has bestowed upon us there will be nothing left for the future generations.

The Minister also expressed the desire to see more tribal communities coming to the forefront and said that the culture and knowledge of the tribal communities should be more prominently showcased to the world.

"There is some great knowledge with the tribal community that can provide solutions to some of the challenges that the world is facing," he said.

"To be here with the tribal brothers and sisters to celebrate this event is in a way a tribute to all the tribal freedom fighters and tribal leaders who have fought for their freedom, and rights and to protect the identity and culture of their people and to pay tribute to them is very meaningful."

The programme was also attended by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and the Union Minister hailed the developments taking place in the state under his leadership.

Stating that there is a lot of potential for civil aviation in Meghalaya, he also assured support of the Ministry of Civil Aviation for the expansion of the Umroi Airport and to operationalise the Baljek Airport in Tura.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.