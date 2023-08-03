World Bank executives meet Sitharaman; appreciate India's growth story

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Top executives of World Bank appreciated India's growth across various sectors during their interaction with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

As many as 11 executive directors of World Bank representing 95 countries, met the finance minister.

Official sources said that they shared their key takeaways with Sitharaman after having visited Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

They appreciated the fast-paced development across all sectors enabled by transformational reforms and private sector participation in India's ambition of becoming a developed country by 2047.

The executive directors (EDs) also appreciated the success achieved by India, especially in digital technology and startups, with focus on delivery of public goods, including water, electricity and road infrastructure.

The Finance Minister underlined the focus India is placing on creating opportunities for the poor by empowering communities for equitable growth and stated that the reforms brought in India since 2014 have enabled decentralisation of planning in India, which enabled states to set ambitious development targets and perform to their potential.

The EDs appreciated efforts like GST, Nari Shakti and Fast Tags that are in line with the vision of fast-paced development.

Sitharaman emphasised on the leading role India is playing on global sovereign debt round-table, multi-lateral development banks reforms, crypto regulations and digital public infrastructure, and stated that India would be happy to share its development experience and build capacity of countries that can benefit from India's experience.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.