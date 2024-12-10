Working as AAP's B-team: Delhi BJP slams Owaisi over Tahir Hussain's candidature

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The Delhi BJP on Tuesday blasted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for fielding Tahir Hussain, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, as a candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Hussain, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, has been nominated by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) to contest from the Mustafabad constituency.

The announcement drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused AIMIM of acting as the AAP's "B-team" and warned of serious consequences if any attempt was made to incite communal unrest in the national capital.

Expressing outrage, BJP State Vice President Kapil Mishra said, "Tahir Hussain is not just an accused in the riots. His house was found stocked with petrol bombs, stones, and weapons intended to kill Hindus in Delhi. Young IB officer Ankit Sharma was brutally stabbed 400 times in his house, and his body was dumped in a drain."

Speaking to IANS, Mishra further accused Owaisi and other "secular parties" of provoking Hindus in Delhi by fielding Hussain.

"This is a clear attempt to disrupt the peace in Delhi. Last time, Shaheen Bagh protests were staged before the elections. If riots are incited in the name of Tahir Hussain this time, there will be consequences," he warned.

He alleged a conspiracy by AAP and AIMIM to polarise communities. "In 2020, riots were instigated within 12 days of the Assembly elections, with Hussain playing a key role. This time, they aim to repeat the same by rallying Muslims and intimidating Hindus. However, Delhi's Hindus are vigilant now and will not allow such a scenario to unfold again," Mishra added.

BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa also lashed out at Owaisi, saying, "By fielding Tahir Hussain from Mustafabad, Owaisi is honouring someone involved in riots, arson, and the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma. This is divisive politics at its worst, rewarding those who harm societal harmony. The Election Commission must take cognisance of this."

Sirsa accused Owaisi of playing the politics of division and claimed that his actions were a direct affront to the Hindu community.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Kaur also weighed in, condemning the move as "an insult to society."

"Delhi is the capital of the country, and riots here are a significant matter. Fielding someone accused of such heinous crimes raises serious questions about the intent of AIMIM and similar parties," he told IANS.

The BJP has called on authorities to ensure that the election process remains free of any communal provocation, vowing to stand against any attempt to destabilise Delhi.

