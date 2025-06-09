Won't run away like a coward: K'taka Home Minister Parameshwara on stampede row

Bengaluru, June 9 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Monday that he will face any situation and will not run away 'like a coward'.

While reacting to rumours about demand for the change of his portfolio in the aftermath of the stampede incident that claimed 11 lives on June 4, he said, "We should face the situation and shouldn't run away like cowards."

"At this juncture, we have stated that the Bengaluru stampede incident is unfortunate, and it should not have happened. Such incidents should not occur. We are pained. These are challenges, and we should face them. One cannot run away from this like a coward."

When asked whether he spoke to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on this matter, he said it was "far from the truth".

He added, "The media has already claimed that I had been summoned to Delhi. Thanks for this. The high command has asked us about what happened, and we have provided information over the phone. The high command has not called me either to Delhi or Mumbai."

"The National General Secretaries will call us; they will be concerned over what is happening here. They will ask the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and us," he stated.

When asked about the rumours, he responded, "I don't know what to say. Who told you all this? What is the source? You can clarify with me instead of defaming me and then approaching me. Have some restraint. I have always behaved well with the media for the last 30 years. It is not good for the media to attack a person and cast aspersions on him. It won't bring dignity."

He further stated, "I will not discuss politics with my wife, but the media claims I have discussed changing my portfolio with friends, and that I have also met the Chief Minister in this regard, and the CM refused it. I plead with you not to carry this kind of news about me. What will my voters and supporters think?"

"I have never demanded any specific portfolio from the Chief Minister. I am clarifying. I have not asked for anything, and no discussion has been held. It is false," Parameshwara stated.

Regarding ignoring warnings by the police in the stampede incident, he said, "I won't say anything. We have handed over the probe to the One-Man Justice Commission. Until the probe is complete, if we make statements in the media, it will become sub judice. I won't speak on that."

On the number of police deputed at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, he stated that all information would be given to the probing agencies, and they would ultimately reveal the truth.

"I won't speak on whether I was sidelined while organising victory celebrations. If I say anything now, it might change the direction of the investigation," he maintained.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.