'Won’t comment on mentally sick man's remarks', Shivakumar trashes bribery charge by jailed BJP leader

Bengaluru, May 18 (IANS) Reacting to the claims of jailed BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda that he was offered Rs 100 crore bribe by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to defame former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's family in the sex video scandal, the senior Congress leader said on Saturday that he would not comment on a "mentally sick" person's remarks.

Devaraje Gowda, who is presently in judicial custody in a sexual harassment and atrocity case, had alleged on Friday that Shivakumar offered him Rs 100 crore to malign the names of former CM and JD-S state President H.D. Kumaraswamy, the son of Deve Gowda, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the sex video scandal involving the former Prime Minister's grandson Prajwal Revanna.

Speaking to mediapersons from the police vehicle after being sent to judicial custody, Devaraje Gowda even claimed that Shivakumar sent him Rs 5 crore as advance.

Speaking to reporters at his residence here, Shivakumar said on Saturday, "He (Devaraje Gowda) better file a complaint with the Lokayukta or whichever agency he wants to. I think he has mental issues. It is unfortunate that the media is paying attention to his statements. The allegations don't have any basis. I don’t know how he made such charges while in custody."

“The allegations are baseless, and I don’t want to comment on them,” he added.

When asked if he would file a defamation case against Devaraje Gowda, Shivakumar said, "I do not want to make any comment on people who are mentally sick. I appeal to his party leaders to arrange for his proper treatment," said Shivakumar, who's also the state Congress chief.

Commenting on the sex video scandal, Shivakumar said the discussion is not focused on the victims, but only on the pen drives (containing disturbing visuals).

"I hope the SIT is doing its job efficiently. The Karnataka government is committed to giving justice to the victims, which will be done by the SIT," he said.

Commenting on Devaraje Gowda's allegations, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Saturday that the SIT will look into the matter.

When asked about Devaraje Gowda’s claim that once he is released, the Congress government would collapse in Karnataka, Parameshwara said in that case, Devaraje Gowda will have to continue to be in prison.

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, meanwhile, questioned why Devaraje Gowda, who was hostile to JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna's family a year ago, has suddenly become close to the family.

He said the role of three persons is being discussed with regard to the sex video scandal -- Prajwal Revanna, who made the videos, his former driver Karthik Gowda who downloaded them, and Devaraje Gowda who distributed the videos.

On Friday, Devaraje Gowda also claimed that after he refused the offer, police cases were lodged against him following which he was arrested.

"I am ready to expose him (Shivakumar) once I am released. The Congress government is going to collapse in Karnataka,” he claimed.

“I was told to make a statement that it was Kumaraswamy who circulated the pen drives containing sex videos (involving Kumaraswamy's nephew Prajwal Revanna). But it was Shivakumar who obtained the pen drive from Karthik Gowda, who worked as a driver for Prajwal Revanna, and planned the entire episode.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.