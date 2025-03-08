On Women’s Day, support for Asha workers in Kerala grows; but Vijayan govt stays silent

Thiruvananthapuram, March 8 (IANS) As the world celebrated Women’s Day on Saturday, Kerala’s Asha Workers’ protest entered its 27th day, drawing widespread support from various quarters -- except the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government.

The protesters, gathered in front of the State Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, are demanding a hike in their monthly honorarium from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000, along with retirement benefits and the clearance of pending payments.

The CPI(M)-led Vijayan government has come under sharp criticism not just from the Congress-led UDF and the BJP but from various sections of society. This was evident on Women’s Day when numerous organisations expressed their solidarity with the protesting workers.

State Health Minister Veena George, a former journalist under whose department these workers operate, has faced backlash for her dismissive stance. She has also been criticised for falsely claiming that Asha workers in Sikkim do not receive Rs 10,000 as wages, at the same time blaming the Centre for allegedly withholding funds.

However, soon after her statement, BJP leader and former MoS V. Muraleedharan countered her claims, stating that the Kerala government was "lying" about Central funds. He pointed out that of the allocated Rs 914.24 crore, Rs 815.73 crore had been disbursed before January 29, with the remaining amount cleared on February 12.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan also challenged George by releasing an official order from the Sikkim government confirming that their Asha workers are indeed paid Rs 10,000 per month.

Many Asha workers, including those affiliated with different political parties, had hoped that before the CPI(M)'s four-day state conference began in Kollam on March 6, Vijayan would take steps to address their demands. However, he has so far remained silent.

A media critic, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed surprise at the government’s handling of the issue.

“They not only failed to resolve the protest but also angered the workers with their dismissive statements. The general sentiment is that CPI(M) sheds crocodile tears when in opposition but turns indifferent in power. Former state minister C. Divakaran’s remark that 'if CM Vijayan intervenes, the protest would end in five minutes' speaks volumes. If Vijayan continues to ignore this, CPI(M) will be the biggest loser,” the critic observed.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF is keeping its cards close to its chest, with all eyes now on the Assembly session set to resume on Monday.

