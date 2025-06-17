UP Women’s Commission chairperson hails CM Yogi's leadership as state tops in disposal of sexual harassment cases

Agra, June 17 (IANS) Babita Chauhan, Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission, lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership and credited his firm governance and law enforcement after the state reached a significant milestone in women’s safety, emerging as the top state in the country for the disposal and compliance of sexual harassment cases, according to a recent report by the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO).

As per the June report from ITSSO, Uttar Pradesh leads all states in the timely resolution and compliance of crimes related to women. The data, covering the period from April 21, 2018, to June 3, 2024, highlights that 1,22,130 FIRs related to women’s safety have been registered, with a disposal rate that sets a national benchmark.

Expressing pride and appreciation, Babita Chauhan, told IANS: “I saw the figures this morning and felt immense joy. On behalf of all women, I want to thank our Chief Minister for his unwavering strictness and clear stance on women’s safety. The law and order under his leadership are such that not only is speaking against women discouraged, but even inappropriate behaviour or looks can be seen as an offence. He has made it clear, no criminal will escape justice.”

She emphasised that the high disposal rate is not just a matter of numbers, but a reflection of systemic efficiency and commitment.

“The resolution rate today stands at 98.6 per cent. This reflects the combined efforts of the administrative machinery and the Women’s Commission. Whenever a victim approaches us, we make it our priority to ensure their case is addressed swiftly and thoroughly,” she said.

Chauhan further explained that the remaining few unresolved cases are often due to ongoing legal proceedings or document verifications.

“But our aim remains 100 per cent resolution. Everyone, from the administration to the Commission, is working tirelessly,” she added.

Reflecting on the changes in public safety and perception, Chauhan highlighted the visible difference on the ground.

“There is a noticeable fear among criminals today. Women feel safer walking alone, going to school, to work, and handling their daily responsibilities without fear. This kind of social change was unthinkable a few years ago.”

She also drew comparisons to past governments, stating that even earlier daytime travel posed a risk for women.

“Back then, parents were afraid to send their daughters to school alone. Today, thanks to the current administration, those fears have eased. Women of all ages are participating in education, employment, and social activities more confidently than ever.”

Chauhan concluded her remarks by reiterating her gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath.

“On behalf of all the women of Uttar Pradesh, I offer heartfelt thanks to our Chief Minister. His vision and leadership have transformed the state’s image. While the opposition may continue to criticise, they should reflect on their own failures before questioning this government. The progress is real, and the people, especially women, can feel the difference," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.