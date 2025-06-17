June 18 Bank Holiday or not?

With Wednesday looming near, people are on the lookout to know if June 18, 2025, will be a bank holiday in India. Fortunately enough, June 18 is likely to be a normal working day for banks throughout the country, with no significant festivals or events creating chaos in banking activities.

Bank Holidays in June 2025: A Quick Recap

Though June 18 is not a bank holiday, Indian banks will observe several holidays in the month owing to state and national festivals. Some of the major bank holidays in June that have already been observed or are scheduled to be observed are:

Bakrid/Eid al-Adha: Observed on June 6-7 in states such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti: Observed on June 11 in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Punjab

Saga Dawa: Observed on June 11 in Sikkim

Ratha Yatra: To be observed on June 27 in Odisha, Manipur, and Sikkim

Banking Facilities Available Online

Even on working days, customers can make use of a range of online banking facilities, such as:

Net Banking: Pay bills, transfer money, and operate accounts online

Mobile Banking Apps: Transfer, balance check, and operate accounts through mobile

ATMs: Withdraw money, deposit, and undertake general transactions

UPI and Digital Wallets: Pay online, transfer money, and keep track of expenses

Plan Your Banking Activities

Although June 18 is likely to be a regular working day for banks, it's crucial to remain aware of bank holidays in the month. With online banking facilities, customers can continue with their financial activity uninterrupted on non-working days.

Stay Updated

Check the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website for holiday lists

Check their bank's website for holiday timings

Use online banking facilities to conduct finances online

Thanks to internet banking facilities, customers can ensure smooth banking even during holidays. So, proceed and plan your banking operations for June 18, and don't let any upcoming holiday disturb your financial plans!

