Women reservation BJP's 'biggest jumla' for 2024 LS polls, says JD-U chief Lalan Singh

Patna, Sep 24 (IANS) JD-U national President Lalan Singh on Sunday claimed that the Narendra Modi government has no intention to implement women reservation in the country and the bill is the "biggest jumla" for next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to media persons here, Lalan Singh claimed the recently-concluded Special Session of Parliament was organised by the Centre as "event management".

"They have passed the women reservation bill in both the houses of the parliament but they have no intention to implement it on ground and empower women,” Singh said. "The Lok Sabha election will be scheduled in 4 months from now and hence the BJP government has brought this bill. Why has Narendra Modi not implemented it in the nine and half years of ruling in the country," he asked.

"After passing the Women Reservation Bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that first the census will take place in the country post Lok Sabha poll 2024 and then a Delimitation Commission will be formed and then women reservation will come. The Centre is doing Jumlebazi in the name of women reservation bill. They have no intention to implement it on ground," Singh said.

"Reservation within reservation is a demand of the country and hence people are demanding the caste based census. After the caste based census, the numbers of every caste will be ascertained and accordingly reservation given to them," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.