Woman passenger saves elderly man from falling off moving train in Kerala

Kochi, Aug 1 (IANS) A 59-year-old woman’s swift response helped save the life of a co-passenger who nearly fell from a moving train at Thrippunithura railway station near Kochi on Friday morning.

Usha Suresh Babu, a nutritionist based near Kochi, had just boarded the Vanchinad Express when she noticed a man losing his grip while attempting to enter the adjacent coach, according to a local media report.

The train, which is scheduled to halt for only a minute at the station, had already begun moving when the passenger, identified as 71-year-old Muhammed Abdul, tried to board and slipped.

Hearing a cry for help, Usha turned and saw a hand sliding away from the door.

Acting without hesitation, she rushed to grab Abdul’s arm and held on while calling out to fellow passengers.

Her cries quickly drew the attention of two teachers from Maharaja’s College, Sumi Joy Oliapuram and Santhosh T Varghese, who were also on board.

They pulled the emergency chain, bringing the train to a halt. With the help of a young man nearby, Abdul was pulled back into the train compartment.

He suffered minor injuries in the incident and was first rushed to Thrippunithura Taluk Hospital before being shifted to Kalamassery Medical College in Kochi for further treatment.

Speaking later, Usha said that she did not consider her action a heroic one. “I didn’t think twice. I just reacted,” she said.

“I’m glad that I was able to help him and that nothing untoward happened,” Usha added.

Her presence of mind and quick action drew praise from railway officials and co-passengers alike. Her husband, T Suresh Babu, also congratulated her for the life-saving act. The couple has a son, Vishnu, who is currently based in Hyderabad.

