Woman, partner held for blackmailing female MBA student with private video in B’luru

Bengaluru, Sep 15 (IANS) Karnataka police on Friday arrested a woman and her associate here for allegedly blackmailing a female MBA student with her private video.

The duo were identified as Nayana and Kiran. The accused Nayana was the victim girl's relative.

The accused ran a hotel in Kenchanapura on Kengeri main road.

According to police, the MBA graduate used to frequent the hotel with her lover. The accused then encouraged them to spend some time together in the hotel room.

They then captured the couple's private moments.

Kiran further edited the footage and sent it to the girl on her WhatsApp. He immediately deleted the video after the girl saw it and demanded Rs 1 lakh from her.

He threatened to post the video on social media and also to share with all her contacts if she failed to pay up.

Accused Nayana also had blackmailed and threatened her.

The victim then lodged a police complaint in this regard with Chandra Layout police station.

Based on the complaint, the police immediately rounded up the accused and sent them to judicial custody.

