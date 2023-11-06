Woman, live-in partner commit suicide in B’luru

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (IANS) A woman and her live-in partner allegedly committed suicide by torching themselves at their residence in Kothanur police station limits in Bengaluru, an official said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old Soumini Das from West Bengal and 29-year-old Abhil Abraham from Kerala. They had poured petrol and set fire to themselves, according to police. The incident took place on Sunday.

Police explained that Soumini Das was married and pursuing her nursing studies in Bengaluru and got introduced to Abhil Abraham, who worked at a nursing home. They developed a relationship.

They moved together to a flat in Doddagubbi village on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Soumini Das had told her husband that she can’t live any more with him and wants to spend life with her new partner.

She had got a call from her husband on Sunday noon and later it is not known what had conspired between the couple. The neighbours had heard noises and screams of the couple. By the time, they rushed to rescue them, Soumini Das was charred to death.

Her partner, Abhil Abraham was shifted to the Victoria Hospital but he succumbed to the burn injuries on Sunday night. Kothanuru police has taken up investigation.

