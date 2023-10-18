UP woman lawyer accuses colleague of molestation

Lucknow, Oct 18 (IANS) A female advocate has accused a fellow lawyer of assaulting her and tarnishing her reputation with abusive language in the court.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, has now led to the registration of a case by the police.

The victim filed a complaint, alleging that advocate Avadhesh Pathak had verbally abused her, using offensive language that sullied her character while instructing her not to interfere with his work.

Subsequently, he physically assaulted her by grabbing her hair and uniform collar, then kicking her and targeting her private parts.

Despite attempts by others present in the courtroom to intervene, the accused continued his assault, pinning her down and sitting on her chest.

The victim managed to escape and run for her safety, but Pathak allegedly tore his shirt and damaged buttons, seemingly to falsely implicate her for the assault.

Additionally, she claimed that Pathak engaged in body shaming, making derogatory comments about her height. DCP North Qasim Abidi confirmed the registration of a case under sections of the IPC 354 (outraging modesty), IPC 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), IPC 504 (intentional insult) and others against the accused and said that a probe is underway.

