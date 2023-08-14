Woman of Kishanganj saved around 50 teenage girls from child marriage

Patna, Aug 14 (IANS) A woman of Bihar's Kishanganj district claimed to have saved as many as 50 teenage girls from child marriage in Seemanchal region of Bihar.

Roshni Parveen, a 23 year old social worker, who underwent the plight of child marriage when she was just 14 and now she has an eight year old son, is working to prevent the child marriage. She is also planning to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to fight against the social evil.

"At the age of 14, my parents have got married with a middle-aged man. When other children were planning for higher study, I was pregnant. After two years of marriage, I finally got divorce with my husband. Then I decided to save other girls from the pain I underwent and lost my childhood," Parveen said.

"I went village to village in Muslim dominant Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea, Katihar, Khagaria and other districts whenever I learnt about any child marriage. I saved them from child marriage either through district administration or convincing them personally. I managed to save around 50 girls especially from Muslim community," she said.

"I underwent the pain of child marriage and I don't want other girls to experience the same plight. Hence, I decided to work for this social cause in rest of my life," Parveen said.

"I am associated with Nguvu Collective, a social welfare organisation, and creating awareness personally and virtually in the region. Now, I want to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to launch statewide awareness programme against the social evil. I am hoping that he will give me time so that I could tell my horrible story and many horrifying stories of other teenage girls," Parveen said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.