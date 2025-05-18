Woman killed over property dispute in Odisha's Sambalpur

Sambalpur (Odisha), May 18 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a woman was reportedly stabbed to death by her brother and sister over a property dispute in Odisha's Sambalpur district, a police official said on Sunday.

The woman named Meena Sahu, from Gobindpur under Bamra police station limits, was allegedly murdered by her younger brother, Golak Sahu, and elder sister, Pushpanjali Sahu. Meena had returned home to participate in a ritual ceremony following their father's death.

As per reports, longstanding disputes over property division had created tension among the siblings. When Meena demanded her share of the ancestral property, her brother and elder sister reportedly attacked her with a knife, resulting in her death. The police, along with a forensic team, reached the scene and launched a detailed investigation.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo confirmed the case and shared preliminary findings. In the Gobindpur case, he said, "The murder of Meena Sahu appears to have been motivated by a family property dispute. Her younger brother and elder sister conspired and carried out the crime."

In another incident, a mother allegedly murdered her son with the help of her other children, while in another case,

The incident was reported from Daincha under the Redhakhol police limits. According to police sources, a woman, with the assistance of her son and three daughters, strangled her eldest son, Badal Pradhan, allegedly due to ongoing domestic disputes. The family then buried the body in a four-foot-deep pit near their house and covered it with soil.

Foul smell in the locality alerted the neighbours, who informed the police. Redhakhol police reached the spot, exhumed the body, and detained the mother, one son, and three daughters for questioning. Investigations are ongoing.

Regarding the Redhakhol incident, the SP added, "Badal was reportedly an alcoholic and used to frequently assault his mother and sisters. On May 15, the mother, along with her other son and three daughters, strangled him to death and buried the body near their house."

Police investigations in both cases are underway. The twin murders have sparked outrage and concern across the district.

