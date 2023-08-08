Woman, 'husband' held for staging her kidnapping

Kanpur, Aug 8 (IANS) A woman and her 'husband' have been arrested and sent to jail for stage managing her kidnapping and seeking ransom.

A resident of Barra, the 21-year-old woman had stage-managed her ‘kidnapping’ with the help of the man, the police said, adding that the duo have been booked on charges of extortion and criminal conspiracy and sent to jail.

During investigation, it came to fore that both had got married in court on May 22 and as they were running short of money, they cooked up the kidnapping plot to fleece money from her parents.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Naubasta, Abhishek Pandey, said, “The police have brought the engineering student, Hansika Verma, and her husband Raj (22), to Kanpur from Basti on Monday.”

Upon questioning, they were booked under relevant IPC sections, including 386 (whoever commits extortion by putting any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt). “The accused have been sent to jail on charges of conspiring to kidnap themselves and misleading the police,” he said further.

Joint commissioner of police Anand Prakash Tiwari said that the report of kidnapping for ransom had been registered on the complaint of Narendra Kumar Verma, the father of the woman and a resident of Barra Vishwa Bank Colony on July 4 after she disappeared from her home.

