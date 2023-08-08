PSG sign Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos on loan from Benfica

Paris, Aug 8 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have signed forward Goncalo Ramos from Portuguese club Benfica on a loan with an option to buy him until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who was signed by PSG on late Monday night, has scored 27 goals in 47 games for Benfica, where he won the Portuguese league title last season.

"I'm very proud and happy to join Paris Saint-Germain. PSG are one of the biggest clubs in the world with one of the best squads," said Ramos in a media release, issued by the club.

Born in Olhao in southern Portugal on June 20, 2001, Ramos joined the Benfica youth academy in 2013. He made an eye-catching first-team debut in July 2020, scoring twice in three minutes after coming off the bench in the 87th-minute as a 19-year-old against Desportivo Aves.

During the 2021-22, he established himself in the first team and made his Champions League debut. A formidable finisher, he opened his account in the most prestigious of European club competitions in the quarter-final second leg against Liverpool in April 2022.

The following season, he netted 27 times in 47 competitive appearances, and made his senior international debut against Nigeria on November 17, 2022, with a goal and an assist.

Fernando Santos named him in the World Cup squad to go to Qatar, and he caught the eye notably with a hat-trick against Switzerland in the Round of 16. He currently has seven caps and four goals for the Portugal national football team.

