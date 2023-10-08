Woman, her two children found dead in Delhi's Munirka

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) A 27-year-old woman and her two children were found dead at their house in south Delhi on Sunday, a police said, adding that the woman’s husband is a constable in the Narcotics Control Bureau.

According to police, at 10.30 a.m, information regarding suicide by a woman at her house in Munirka village was received at Kishangarh police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"After reaching the spot, the door of the room situated on the 4th floor of the house was found locked from inside. Door was broken open by the fire department officials,” said a senior police official.

"On inspection of the said premises, three dead bodies (one woman and two young kids) were found lying on the mattress. The three dead bodies were identified as of Varsha Sharma and her two children aged four and two and half years old," said the official.

"There were sharp injuries on the wrists of all the three deceased. The FSL and crime teams inspected the spot. On enquiry, it was known that Varsha got married to Jagender Sharma in 2017. Sharma works as constable in Narcotics Control Bureau," said the official.

"The SDM is being informed to conduct the inquest proceedings and legal action is being taken," the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.