Woman, with help of her minor son, ‘kills’ husband in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, July 27 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a woman with help of her minor son allegedly stabbed her husband to death in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Kumar Mahala (55).

The incident took place at Mahala Sahi of Banitia panchayat under Bhadrak rural police station. Locals alleged that Suresh’s wife Sanjulata and minor son stabbed him to death over a family dispute.

Suresh came out of his house screaming in pain and then fell on the road. After some time, he died on the spot, the locals said.

Later, the villagers tied the woman and her son to a tree and thrashed them. After getting information, police reached at the spot, recovered the body and detained Sanjulata and her minor son. Accused woman Sanjulata Mahala and her minor son were also injured in the incident. So, both were now under treatment, said an official of the Bhadrak rural police station.

The body was sent for post-mortem. The exact reason behind the murder will be known after interrogation of the mother and son duo, he informed.

