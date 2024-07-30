Woman, granddaughter die in landslip in TN's Coimbatore

Chennai, July 30 (IANS) A woman and her granddaughter died in a minor landslip that occurred near Valparai in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The deceased, according to police, were identified as A.Rajeswari alias Muthammal (57) and her granddaughter, T.S. Dhanapriya (15).

The tragedy occurred when a portion of the hill behind their house slipped.

The mud walls of the house collapsed and the duo, who was sleeping inside, died after getting buried under the debris.

Rajeswari’s husband Arumugam, who works as a security guard for a cottage in the locality, was not in the house. Fire and Rescue Services with the help of local people recovered the bodies.

Dhanapriya was studying in Class 10 in a government school in Valparai. The police shifted the bodies to the Government Hospital Valparai.

In another incident, A. Hariharasudhan, a resident of Anna Nagar at Thippampatty near Gomangalam, died after the wall of his house collapsed around 3 a.m.

The police said that the mud wall of a neighbour's residence, namely Mayilathal, collapsed onto Hariharasudhan’s house and he died on the spot.

The police shifted the body to the Government Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the deaths of the three persons in the rain-related disasters and announced a solarium of 3 lakh each to the next of kin.

The South-West monsoon has been active in many regions of Tamil Nadu for the past few days and there has been incessant rain in the area.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.