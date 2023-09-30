Woman doctor stabbed in Delhi, attempt to murder case registered

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) A 40-year-old woman doctor in west Delhi was stabbed by a man, police said on Saturday adding that prima facie, there is no angle of robbery and the attacker appears to be someone known to the victim.

According to police, information was received regarding the stabbing of a woman in Rajouri Garden police station and a police team rushed to the spot.

"It was found that Dr. Sangay Bhutia runs a clinic named Hair & Senses in Tagore Garden Extension. In the afternoon, an individual entered and assaulted her with a knife in the staircase of the building. Dr. Bhutia's clinic is located on the ground floor of the building, where she also resides on the upper floors," said a senior police official.

Following the attack, the assailant fled the scene.

"Based on preliminary information, the victim sustained multiple stab injuries. She was transported to the hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment," said the official.

"A case of attempt to murder is being registered. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused," the official added.

