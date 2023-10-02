Woman constable commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) A woman constable from Mizoram hung herself inside her rented accomodation in South Delhi, an official said on Monday.

Following a PCR call on Monday morning, a police team rushed to the incident spot in Mehrauli and found that the 23-year-old took the drastic measure on Sunday night.

She was posted as a constable at Kishangarh police station.

The police said that an enquiry into the incident is being conducted.

