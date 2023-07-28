UP woman, 3 daughters killed while carrying husband’s body in ambulance

Unnao (UP), July 28 (IANS) In a tragic incident here, a woman and her three daughters were killed when an unidentified vehicle rammed into an ambulance in which the deceased were travelling.

The deceased, Savita, was bringing the body of her husband who had died in the early hours of Friday.

Her three daughters were also killed in the accident while the fourth daughter has been admitted in a critical condition in a Kanpur hospital.

Circle officer Deepak Singh said the impact of the collision was so great that the ambulance was blown to pieces. Surprisingly, the ambulance driver went missing after the accident and is still untraced.

All the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

