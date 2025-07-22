Wishing him good health: PM Modi on Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Jagdeep Dhankhar good health following his resignation from the post of Vice President of India.

Dhankhar, who served as the 14th Vice President of India since August 2022, stepped down on July 21 -- the very first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament -- citing health concerns.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health."

This post comes at a time when the opposition is raising questions about Dhankhar's sudden resignation.

On July 16, 2022, the BJP announced Dhankhar as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for Vice President. In the Vice Presidential election held on August 6, 2022, Dhankhar defeated opposition candidate Margaret Alva with 528 out of 710 valid votes, securing 74.37 per cent -- the highest margin of victory since 1992.

As Vice President, Dhankhar also served as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, where he presided over several key legislative sessions. Known for his strict adherence to parliamentary rules and no-nonsense approach, he was both respected and contested in equal measure across party lines.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, a seasoned politician and constitutional expert, was seen by many as a firm yet fair presiding officer of the Rajya Sabha.

Dhankhar sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, citing health concerns.

He had been hospitalised multiple times over the past year for health concerns, most recently in Nainital. The exact nature of his illness has not been disclosed.

In his letter, he invoked Article 67(a) of the Indian Constitution, which provides for the resignation of the Vice President.

Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation will now trigger the constitutional process to elect a new Vice President of India, say experts. Since the Vice President also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the post cannot remain vacant for long, according to the experts.

