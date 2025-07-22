Hyderabad Rain Alert: Cyberabad Police Recommend Work from Home Until Further Notice

With moderate to heavy rainfall forecast for Tuesday, July 22, the Cyberabad Traffic Police has issued a public advisory urging residents to plan their travel cautiously and avoid unnecessary movement, particularly during the evening and night hours.

To reduce disruptions and ensure commuter safety, authorities have recommended that companies located within the Cyberabad Commissionerate—home to the city’s bustling IT corridor—consider allowing employees to work from home on the day. The move is aimed at maintaining both productivity and emergency response effectiveness amid potentially hazardous weather conditions.

Over the past week, several parts of the city have experienced severe traffic congestion and waterlogging on major roads and flyovers, leading to delays and safety concerns. Officials stated that Tuesday's advisory is a proactive measure to safeguard lives and keep critical services running smoothly in the event of further flooding.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police has also appealed to citizens to stay updated through official traffic and weather alerts and to cooperate with on-ground personnel during the expected downpour.

For real-time updates and road advisories, commuters are encouraged to follow the official Cyberabad Traffic Police social media handles.