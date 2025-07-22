Tripura: Assam Rifles seize Meth tablets worth Rs 14 crore, one arrested

Agartala, July 22 (IANS) The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Customs officials, seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 14 crore and arrested a truck driver in Tripura’s Khowai district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a defence spokesperson, the seizure took place late Monday night at Tuchandrai Bazar, where troops and Customs personnel intercepted a truck and, upon thorough inspection, recovered 1.4 lakh methamphetamine tablets. The contraband and the apprehended driver were handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal action.

An official statement said Assam Rifles, in coordination with other enforcement agencies, is committed to curbing illegal activities and maintaining peace and security in the region.

This is the second major drug seizure by the Assam Rifles in Tripura within a week.

On July 16, in a joint operation with Tripura Police, Assam Rifles personnel intercepted a truck at Khayerpur in West Tripura and recovered three lakh methamphetamine tablets, valued at Rs 30 crore. The driver in that case, however, managed to escape.

Police suspect the drugs, also known as Yaba or party tablets, were smuggled from Myanmar via Mizoram and southern Assam, entered Tripura, and were destined for Bangladesh. Methamphetamine, which comes in tablet, powder, or crystalline form -- commonly called ice or crystal meth -- is a stimulant that suppresses the need for sleep and is often used by partygoers and young adults.

Myanmar’s Chin State has emerged as a major hub for drug trafficking, wildlife smuggling, and other illicit activities. The contraband is often routed through six districts in Mizoram -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip -- which share unfenced borders of 510 km with Myanmar and 318 km with Bangladesh.

Tripura Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, recently warned that several influential individuals are involved in the drug trade for monetary gain, but assured that no one will be spared if caught.

Speaking at a ‘Drug-Free India Campaign’ event in West Tripura last week, he stressed that law enforcement remains vigilant to prevent the state from being used as a corridor for narcotics trafficking.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.