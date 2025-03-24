‘Will take legal action for misquoting me’: Shivakumar on Muslim quota remarks

Bengaluru, March 24 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Monday that he will take legal action against the BJP for misquoting him over Muslim quota remarks.

“I will initiate a breach of privilege motion and take legal action for misquoting me. The BJP is misquoting me and distorting my words. Congress understands the Constitution and how it functions. The BJP is deliberately misrepresenting my words and I will take legal action against this breach of privilege,” Shivakumar stated.

He added that Congress will protect the Constitution and it is the party’s responsibility and birthright.

“We helped frame the Constitution, and we will safeguard it,” Shivakumar said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said he is a senior and sensible politician with more experience than Union Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda.

“I merely mentioned in a casual manner that several changes have been made following judicial verdicts. Whatever reservations are provided are within the quota of backward classes. I never said that Congress would amend the Constitution. I only pointed out that, based on judicial rulings, some constitutional amendments have been made in the past. That is all. If the BJP is happy misinterpreting my words, they can do as they please,” Shivakumar said.

He further accused the BJP of “misleading” the country for political gains, claiming that their popularity is declining with each passing day.

“If the BJP does not take the name of the Gandhi family, they won’t be able to sleep at night. It is a political conspiracy against me and my party. However, since the matter is being discussed in Parliament, they have certain protections,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad also clarified that Shivakumar might have mistakenly used the phrase “change of Constitution” instead of “amendment of Constitution.”

He emphasised that no one can change the Constitution and that a Muslim quota does not require a constitutional amendment, as it can be implemented through existing legal provisions.

Reacting to the controversy, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra said that Shivakumar’s statement exposes the Congress party’s real intentions, which are to amend the Constitution for Muslim appeasement.

“It also reflects the lack of respect Congress leaders have for B.R. Ambedkar,” he added.

Vijayendra asserted that the Constitution clearly states that religion-based reservations cannot be provided. “However, Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are willing to go to any extent for Muslim appeasement. Now they have started to talk about changing the Constitution. This is an anti-Constitutional statement, and such a move is impossible under the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” he added.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, referring to the BJP registering strong objections to Shivakumar’s remark in the Rajya Sabha, said that the BJP tore into the Congress for proposing to amend the Constitution to grant reservations to Muslims.

“In 1947, the Muslim League raised the issue of Muslim representation and reservations in the Constituent Assembly, but it was rejected. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution includes no provision for religion-based reservations. The Congress is the new Muslim League,” he claimed.

On Sunday, referring to the remarks made by Shivakumar at a media conclave, Amit Malviya said that he (Shivakumar) openly declares that Congress will amend the Constitution to grant reservations to Muslims.

“Where is Rahul Gandhi, the self-proclaimed saviour of the Constitution now? The Congress has always prioritised appeasement over national interest. They didn’t hesitate to Partition the country on religious lines, and even after that, ensured that Muslims stayed back. There could be no greater betrayal,” he stated.

He added that Congress has never been fair to Hindus and they never will be.

