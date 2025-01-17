Will soon create 50,000 posts in medical department: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jan 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasised the crucial role of doctors in realising the vision of a 'Healthy Rajasthan' and announced that 50,000 personnel will be appointed soon in the Health Department.

Speaking at a pre-budget dialogue with representatives from the medical and health sector on Friday, Sharma said, “Doctors, with their expertise and sensitivity, are pivotal in achieving our vision. Providing quality healthcare to the people of the state remains our highest priority.”

He added that the suggestions from medical professionals for the upcoming budget are valuable and will greatly benefit the public.

“We are committed to building a prosperous and healthy Rajasthan under the ‘Apno Swasth Rajasthan’ initiative,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the appointment of 21,000 medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics have been recruited and shared plans to recruit an additional 50,000 staff soon.

He also highlighted the state’s commitment to healthcare, noting that 8.26 per cent of the previous budget was allocated to health services.

He lauded the state’s achievements, which surpass the national average in areas such as institutional deliveries, maternal and infant mortality rates, vaccination coverage, and the availability of healthcare facilities.

Sharma outlined the government’s recent initiatives and said, "The state has also created Abha IDs for nearly 6 crore residents, making Rajasthan second in the country for digital health record management. Furthermore, over 11,500 health institutions have been operationalised as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, benefiting millions of people."

He counted the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana (MA) in which cashless treatment of up to ₹25 lakh is provided.

Sharma also spoke on specialised care packages and said that 73 daycare packages for severe diseases like cancer and 419 pediatric packages for infant care are provided.

He also highlighted telemedicine services via e-Sanjeevani, the organisation of over 1.67 lakh health camps, and an increase in Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras. Efforts are also underway to make Rajasthan TB-free through the ‘TB Mukt Gram Panchayat’ campaign.

Sharma revealed plans to develop Jaipur into a hub of advanced cardiac care with a state-of-the-art cardiac tower. Additionally, RUHS Hospital in Pratapnagar is being upgraded to RIMS, modelled after AIIMS. The government is also actively fighting food adulteration through the Shuddha Aahar-Adulteration Par War Campaign.

Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar praised the Chief Minister’s leadership in expanding healthcare services and highlighted the benefits of initiatives such as digital health technology, telemedicine, and Abha IDs.

He expressed confidence in achieving the vision of a Healthy Rajasthan with collective efforts.

Representatives from various health institutions shared recommendations on enhancing transplant services, strengthening public-private partnerships, promoting medical research and tourism, and increasing health awareness among the public.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Akhil Arora, and Principal Secretary Medical and Health Gayatri A. Rathore. Representatives from institutions such as Mahavir Cancer Hospital, Narayana Hospital, IMA Rajasthan Branch, and Red Cross Society also participated.

